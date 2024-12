Cyclone Fengal: Change in train pattern owing to waterlogging in Villupuram; check details

CHENNAI: Due to suspension of Bridge No.452 between Vikravandi – Mundiyampakkam and water rising above danger level, changes have been made in the pattern of train services.

Nagercoil Express scheduled to leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm on December 2 will originate from Tiruchchirappalli. The train is partially cancelled between Tambaram and Tiruchchirappalli

Short Termination of Train Services:

Train No. 06036 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Tambaram AC Special that left Kochuveli at 3.25 pm on December 1 is short terminated at Vriddhachalam. (Earlier it was notified wide press release no: 667 that the train to be short terminated at Villupuram).

Train No. 06012 Nagercoil – Tambaram Special that left Nagercoil at 11.15 pm on December 1 is short terminated at Tiruchchirappalli. (Earlier it was notified wide press release no: 667 that the train to be short terminated at Villupuram).

Train No. 06185 Coimbatore – Tambaram Express that left Coimbatore at 11.45 pm on December 1 is short terminated at Mayiladuthurai. (Earlier it was notified wide press release no: 667 that the train to be short terminated at

Villupuram). . Train No. 06725 Melmaruvathur – Villupuram MEMU scheduled to leave Melmaruvathur at 11.45 am on December 2 is to be short terminated at Tindivanam