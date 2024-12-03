Udhay reviews situation across dists; 18 relief teams sweat it out

CHENNAI: Dispatching his senior cabinet members to rain-ravaged Villupuram, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that as many as 493 personnel comprising 18 NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed in the three aforesaid districts to oversee the rescue and relief works.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been reviewing relief works across the affected districts, ordering officials to take swift action, as per the guidance of the CM.

Talking to media persons after reviewing the relief works and distributing welfare assistance to the flood-affected people, Stalin said that about seven NDRF and eight SDRF teams were deployed in Villupuram and a 30-member team in Tiruvannamalai. Two teams comprising 56 personnel were also engaged in the Cuddalore district.

Pointing out that about 7,826 people were accommodated in 147 relief camps covering the three districts, the Chief Minister said that they could not restore power supply in a few waterlogged places and that supply had been restored elsewhere. Though rainfall has reduced in coastal districts, it is still raining in interior districts. Informing that a special team led by senior IAS officer Anshul Mishra has been sent to Tiruvannamalai to engage in rescue and relief works, added Stalin who deputed his son Udhayanidhi and senior ministers besides ministers in charge to Krishnagiri as soon as reports of extremely heavy rainfall were received.