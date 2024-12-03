Cyclone Fengal: CM reviews relief works in flood-ravaged Villupuram, says 1.29 L hectares damged

VILLUPURAM: Visiting Villupuram a day after the district received an unprecedented 50 cm of rainfall in a day, Chief Minister MK Stalin estimated the extent of crop damage suffered in the State due to Cyclone Fengal at 1.29 lakh hectares, on Monday.

Stalin added that the Union government was duty-bound to provide financial assistance for the devastation caused by the cyclone.

Talking to media persons at Villupuram after reviewing the rescue and relief operations and distributing welfare assistance to the flood-affected people, Stalin said that estimation done so far has shown that 1.29 hectares of crops have been damaged by Cyclone Fengal. After the rain stops and the water recedes, a comprehensive assessment of the damages will be done, and due relief assistance will be distributed to the affected people for the loss of life, crops, cattle, and property, CM said.

When asked whether he was confident of the BJP-ruled Union government extending financial assistance, more so after not receiving anticipated funds for last year’s devastation in Thoothukudi, the Chief Minister said, “We are sending (the report) with confidence. It is our duty to send the report of the extent of damage suffered and relief and rescue operations done.”

When reporters drew his attention to the DMK MPs moving a motion to discuss TN floods in the Parliament, Stalin said, “They did not allow a discussion (in the Parliament). We will definitely assess the extent of the damage and send them a formal report. We will send them a report every time. It is their duty to aappropriately respond (allot funds). They are denying it every time. Nonetheless, we are doing it for the people. Let us see.”

LoP’s duty to criticise

On Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami faulting his government for not compensating for crop loss in time, the Chief Minister said, “He is the Leader of Opposition. It is his duty to criticise. We do not bother about it. People know well in which regime the people’s welfare measures are implemented.”