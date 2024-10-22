Cyclone Dana: Storm warning-cage 1 raised at 9 ports in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Storm warning-cage 1 has been mounted in nine ports of Tamil Nadu in preparation for the strengthening of the depression in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm tomorrow (October 23).

The nine ports are in Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Pamban, Thoothukudi, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Also Read: Several TN districts likely to witness heavy rain; new low-pressure area to form on 22.10.2024

In its bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 730 km southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 770 km south-southeast of Sagar island in West Bengal around 5.30 am today.

The depression will likely intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 (Wednesday) and cross north Odisha and southern West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island in the early morning hours of October 25 (Friday). It will then be classified as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, it said.

Once the cyclone intensifies, it will be identified as Dana, a name proposed by Qatar.

Also Read: DT Explains: How do cyclones brew in the sea? And why is the next one named Dana?

As the storm is moving northwards, it may not heavily impact Tamil Nadu, weather department officials indicated.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood and the northeast monsoon, which began on the October 15, has been bringing significant rainfall in several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing into the sea until further notice, as wind speeds of 35 km/h to 45 km/h are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin area.

(With PTI inputs)