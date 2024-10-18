Several TN districts likely to witness heavy rain; new low-pressure area to form on 22.10.2024

CHENNAI: After a brief break, the capital city witnessed rainfall activity along with thunderstorm activity on Friday, it is likely to continue to the next two days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea.

On the other hand, a new low - pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal on October 22 (Tuesday).

Under the influence of a trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over eastcentral Arabian Sea to South Andhra Pradesh coast across Karnataka and Rayalaseema and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Heavy rain is likely to occur Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Dindigul and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu from October 20 (Sunday).

As far as Chennai is concerned, many areas in the city witnessed light to moderate rain and it is likely to continue for the next two days.

The maximum temperature is likely to reduce during the day and night time.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to slightly above normal rainfall is very likely over north Tamil Nadu and below normal rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

In addition, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as the wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Comorin area.

Those who are in deep sea are urged to reach the shore immediately.

Meanwhile, a fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea around October 20.

Under its influence, a low pressure area likely to form over Central Bay of Bengal around October 22.

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression by October 24.