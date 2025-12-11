CVe Shanmugham cautions against trusting allies, including BJP

CHENNAI: The AIADMK General Council and Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday witnessed contrasting political tones, with some members predicting victory for an AIADMK–BJP alliance and former minister CVe Shanmugam cautioning against trusting even 'current allies'.

Addressing the gathering, Shanmugam said the DMK was attempting to destroy the AIADMK, but added that forces “associated with us” were also trying to weaken the party. He said the AIADMK had faced threats since the days of founder MG Ramachandran and continued to face them today.

Shanmugam claimed the DMK had 'only 100 days left' and alleged that it was spreading false pre-poll survey reports through the media to demoralise AIADMK cadres.

Meanwhile, in a setback to former chief minister O Panneerselvam, the General Council did not decide on the possible reinduction of him or his supporters who were expelled from the party.

Panneerselvam, who now heads the ADMK Workers' Rights Retrieval Committee, had held discussions with his supporters in Chennai last month. He had indicated that he would announce an important political decision on December 15 if the party did not readmit him and his supporters. He had expected the General Council to take a favourable decision.

However, Tuesday’s meeting offered no indication of a change in the party’s stand. With the deadline approaching, questions have now arisen over what decision Panneerselvam will announce on December 15.