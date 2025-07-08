Cuddalore accident: Collector did not permit sanctioned underpass at LC 170 for one year, says SR

CHENNAI: After initially blaming the driver of the school van for the tragic level crossing gate collision that claimed three school students lives, Southern Railway (SR) has now accused the District Collector of Cuddalore of delaying permission for an underpass sanctioned by it a year ago for constructing it fully at railway expense. However, SR conceded “criminal negligence” on the part of the gatekeeper, who, it said, should not have opened the gate at the insistence of the van driver.

In its latest statement in relation to the fatal collision, SR headquarters said, “An underpass is already sanctioned by Southern railway on this LC gate (Level Crossing Gate No. 170 between Cuddalore and Alappakkam Rly stations) with full Railway funding, but permission for it is not being given by the District Collector for the last 1 year. Railway expresses deep regret for the loss of precious lives and injury to persons, and offers its apologies for this unfortunate incident.”

On Tuesday morning at around 7.45 am, an unfortunate incident has happened in Alapakkam village of Cuddalore district, when a school van carrying 4 students, attempted to cross the Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 170 between Cuddalore and Alappakkam Rly stations, but it dashed with the incoming Train No. 56813 (Villupuram– Mayiladuthurai passenger train).

Gate was in closed condition when van arrived: SR

Seeking to blame the van driver for the ‘incident’ claiming three lives, the SR statement said, “Preliminary inquiry reveals that the gate was in closed condition when the Van arrived, however the van driver insisted to allow the Van to cross the gate to avoid the delay in reaching the school, which was wrongly permitted by the Gatekeeper, violating the rules and protocol.”

Rules don’t permit opening closed gate

Conceding that the gate keeper’s action was a gross violation of rules, the headquarters statement said, “Gate keeper could not have opened the gate as per the rules. The gate keeper has been suspended and a process has been initiated for his dismissal from service, and an FIR has been lodged against him for this criminal negligence, and Gatekeeper has been arrested.”

GM at ‘incident’ site

A railway relief train with a medical van, as well as an ambulance from a local hospital reached the site quickly and shifted the injured to the hospital. The General Manager/Southern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM)/TPJ and senior Officers are at site to supervise the rescue and relief measures. One mast/pole of the overhead electric system also got damaged in the process, SR said.

