CPM questions factory inspections, alleges underage workers among gas leak victims

Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased workers, Shanmugam said more than 60 workers had been admitted to various hospitals following the incident. Most of those affected were women workers, he said, adding that several of those undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital continued to remain in a critical condition.

He alleged that one of the major reasons for the scale of the tragedy was the company's decision to accommodate workers within the factory premises instead of providing separate and safer housing facilities outside the campus.