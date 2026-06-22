CPM questions factory inspections, alleges underage workers among gas leak victims

CHENNAI: Amid allegations that underage workers were employed at the factory, CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam on Monday questioned the effectiveness of inspections by the Labour Department, claiming that a majority of those affected in the gas leak incident were between 15 and 25 years old.
Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased workers, Shanmugam said more than 60 workers had been admitted to various hospitals following the incident. Most of those affected were women workers, he said, adding that several of those undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital continued to remain in a critical condition.
He alleged that one of the major reasons for the scale of the tragedy was the company's decision to accommodate workers within the factory premises instead of providing separate and safer housing facilities outside the campus.
"The workers were housed inside the factory itself. This arrangement contributed significantly to the extent of the casualties and injuries caused by the gas leak," he said.
The CPM leader questioned whether officials of the Labour Department and factory inspectorate had conducted regular inspections at the facility. Referring to reports that an inspection had been carried out in December and that a case had subsequently been registered, he asked why no further inspections were undertaken over the past six months.
Shanmugam urged the State government to ensure the highest level of medical care for all injured workers and take every possible step to save those in critical condition.
He also termed the compensation announced by the State government inadequate, stating that the Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased should be substantially increased. He further called upon the government to secure higher compensation from the factory owners, pointing out that many of the victims were young workers.
The CPM leader also alleged that several migrant workers employed at the factory had not been properly registered and were recruited through agents. The incident had exposed wider concerns regarding the employment and welfare of migrant workers in the State, he said.
He urged the government to establish a comprehensive registration mechanism for migrant workers and ensure that they receive legal protection and workplace safety guarantees.
Shanmugam also criticised the labour codes introduced by the Union government in 2020, contending that provisions allowing smaller establishments to rely on self-certification instead of regular inspections weakened workplace safety oversight and increased the risk of industrial accidents.
Welcoming the arrest of those responsible for the factory, he said a thorough investigation should be conducted and adequate compensation secured for the victims and their families. He reiterated the CPM's demand for comprehensive medical treatment for the injured workers and stronger enforcement of labour safety regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.