CPM leader cites Union Finance Ministry letter in MSP bonus row

P Shanmugam said Nirmala Sitharaman’s claim that the Centre had not barred incentive bonuses for paddy procurement was contradicted by a letter issued by the Department of Expenditure, Union Finance Ministry, to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary on January 9, 2026.

He said he had shared the letter in a post on X to substantiate his contention that the Centre’s position effectively constrained State governments from announcing additional bonuses over and above the minimum support price.