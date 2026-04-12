Stalin's paddy incentive charge politically driven, slams Nirmala

This was done after noting that the bonus policies were heavily skewed in favour of wheat in northern states and paddy in several states across the country, it said. Such additional incentives over and above MSP further encourage their cultivation, leading to reduced acreage under pulses, oilseeds, and millets, it said, noting that it would put greater environmental stress due to water and fertilizer-intensive farming, and higher import dependence for essential crops like pulses and edible oilseeds.

Enhancing domestic production of these crops is essential not only for strategic and economic reasons, but also for farmer welfare. Adequate domestic production would reduce reliance on imports, which are often exposed to international uncertainty, supply-chain disruptions, and price volatility, it said.