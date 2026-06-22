CPM alleges underage workers among victims, questions factory inspections

Shanmugam said that more than 60 workers had been admitted to various hospitals following the incident, most of them were women workers.

“Several of those undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital are in a critical condition” he told media persons after visiting the hospital. “One of the major reasons for this tragedy was the company’s decision to accommodate workers within the factory instead of providing separate and safer housing facilities. It contributed significantly to the extent of the casualties and injuries caused by the gas leak.”

The CPM leader questioned whether officials of the Labour department and factory inspectorate had conducted regular inspections at the facility. Referring to reports that an inspection had been carried out in December and that a case had subsequently been registered, he asked why no further inspections were undertaken over the past six months.