CPI resolution calls for stronger Secular Progressive Alliance for Assembly polls

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India’s 26th State Conference has called for strengthening the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) as the decisive political platform in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections.

Adopting a political resolution at Salem, the CPI said Tamil Nadu’s progressive legacy, rooted in secularism, social justice and federal rights, was under concerted attack from the BJP and its ideological affiliates. While the BJP had failed to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha elections and had to depend on “opportunistic allies” to form a government at the Centre, it was seeking to expand its foothold in Tamil Nadu by aligning with the AIADMK.

The resolution noted that the AIADMK, which once carried the imprint of Dravidian principles, had gradually diluted its core positions and formally merged its political fortunes with the BJP. This, it said, had led to deep discontent among AIADMK cadres who opposed the alliance. Nevertheless, the BJP leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had repeatedly projected the combine as its platform in Tamil Nadu.

The CPI accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the State by encouraging caste and communal polarisation, using Central agencies to target Opposition parties, and employing the Governor’s office to obstruct the elected government. It also criticised the Centre’s economic and linguistic policies, particularly the denial of Tamil Nadu’s rightful share in tax devolution and disaster relief, and the imposition of Hindi in education and Union recruitment.

The conference underlined that the Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the DMK, Congress, CPI, CPM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, remained intact. Their collective agenda, it said, was to protect constitutional values, oppose communalism, and defend the rights of States.

“The BJP’s efforts to weaken the alliance by exaggerating internal differences have not succeeded. The Secular Progressive Alliance continues to enjoy wide public support, and must convert this into a decisive mandate in the coming Assembly elections,” the resolution said.