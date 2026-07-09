CPI MP Subbarayan opposes TVK government's job promise for deaths at political rallies

CHENNAI: CPI Tiruppur MP K Subbarayan on Thursday (July 9) criticised the TVK government's decision to provide government jobs to the families of those who die in stampedes or other crowd-related incidents at political party meetings, saying the move would set a wrong precedent and have serious repercussions.
His remarks came a day before Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay's visit to Karur, where he is expected to hand over government job appointment orders to the families of those killed in the recent stampede.
In a social media post, Subbarayan said history would record the decision as an abuse of power and warned that it would create severe challenges for the government in the future.
He argued that the responsibility to compensate families of those who lose their lives at political events rests with the party that organises the meeting. The organiser, he said, has both the duty and responsibility to provide relief to the affected families.
Stating that TVK was fully capable of discharging that responsibility, the CPI MP said the party should not evade its obligation and shift the burden on to the government.
Such a course, he added, was unacceptable in a democratic political system.
Urging the government to reconsider its decision, Subbarayan said the TVK government should think deeply about the long-term implications of the move.