Counselling for engineering seats in Tamil Nadu begins today, to go on till Sept 11

CHENNAI: The counselling for engineering aspirants, conducted by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), is set to begin on July 22 (Monday), and scheduled to go on till September 11.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy will inaugurate the 7.5% special reservation counselling for persons with disability, eminent sport persons and wards of ex-servicemen on Monday at 10 am at the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Guindy.

After the merit list was released by the DOTE on July 10, around 1.99 lakh candidates are expected to participate in the counselling process. For more details, candidates can visit tneaonline.org.

The counselling process for 7.5% reservation (for students from classes 6-12 in a government school) under special reservation categories (disabled, eminent sport persons and wards of ex-servicemen) will begin today.

The number of available seats in the disabled category is 664, and in the sports category (both under 7.5%) is 38. However, the number of eligible candidates in the disabled and sports categories is 111 and 282 respectively, and in the wards of ex-servicemen category is 11. And, for the general online counselling for the same categories, counselling will be held on July 25 and 27.

General counselling (online) for academic, government school 7.5% reservation and vocational category will be held between July 29 and September 3. And, supplementary counselling (online) will be held from September 6-8.

The last leg of counselling for Special Central Assistance (SCA) to Scheduled Caste (SC) will be held on September 10 and 11.