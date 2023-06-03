Coromandel express derailment: Stalin inspects Emergency Centre at Central station

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with delegates are inspecting the helpdesk and Control office set up in Central railway station following the Coromandel express derailment in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening.



After the Central railway station, the delegation left for the regional NDRF office to gather inputs about the situation.



Stalin was accompanied by Chief Secretary Iraianbu, DGP Sylendra Babu and other bureaucrats.



Meanwhile, the TN government has declared one-day of mourning for the train accident that left 233 dead and 900 injured.

