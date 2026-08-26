Cops from dominant castes, knew Akash was Dalit, assaulted to kill him: CB-CID

Though the chargesheet was filed on June 18, the CB-CID shared a copy with Akash’s parents only nearly 66 days later, after the family submitted representations to district authorities and staged many protests demanding a copy.

His family and human rights activists now ask why the six policemen have not been arrested despite the incriminating chargesheet.

“The investigation conducted so far reveals that the accused, fully aware that the deceased Akash Delison belonged to the Hindu Devendrakula Velalar community, took him in a police vehicle on March 6, 2026, around 5.30 pm to a secluded, low-lying area full of eucalyptus trees, off the road to Maanambathi village. With the intention of causing his death, all the accused beat Akash below his right knee and above his ankle with an iron rod, inflicting severe fractures. This assault led to fat embolism, which directly caused his death,” the chargesheet states.