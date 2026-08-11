Akash's family raise complaint over CB-CID's delay in sharing charge sheet

The family claimed that the charge sheet was filed before the court in Madurai and that the case was transferred to the Sivaganga PCR court on July 19. Aakash’s body was cremated on July 17 following an order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

However, the family alleged that they had not been provided with a copy of the charge sheet despite the police filing it in the Court. “When we approached the Manamadurai PCR court seeking the document, the court officials informed us that case records had been sent back to the CB-CID for e-filing. The CB-CID, on the other hand, claims they can share the copy only after the case is numbered in the court,” the family said.

Advocate Prathiban, who represents the family in the case, said that under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police were required to provide the charge sheet to the victim’s family and their advocate immediately after filing it before the court.

“It appears that the delay is deliberate and is intended to help the accused in the case obtain bail,” the advocate said.