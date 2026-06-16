Sivaganga custodial death case: Court warns police may bury Akash's body if kin refuse to claim it

CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has warned that the police may proceed with the burial of alleged custodial death victim Akash if his relatives continue to refuse to claim the body.
More than 100 days after Akash's death, his body remains unclaimed. His relatives have maintained their protest, insisting on the arrest of all 16 police personnel allegedly involved in assaulting him before they accept his mortal remains.
Hearing the matter on Monday, the court cautioned the family that if they continued to refuse to receive the body, the police would carry out the burial themselves, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The case relates to the death of Akash (26), a Scheduled Caste youth from Manamadurai, who died following alleged custodial torture in March. According to the police, Akash, a history sheeter (HS No. 517/23), and an accomplice allegedly attacked two men with weapons in the early hours of March 6. Police said Akash attempted to evade arrest, fell from a bridge and sustained a fracture in his leg. He later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
However, his family alleged that a police team took him to a secluded location, placed stones on his leg and assaulted him, causing severe injuries. Doctors reportedly found 28 injuries on Akash's body, including extensive damage to his right leg, with fractures to the tibia and fibula as well as muscle and nerve damage.
The incident triggered protests across Sivaganga district and led to a CB-CID investigation. Several police personnel were suspended, and the case was subsequently altered to include murder charges. However, the family has continued to demand the arrest of all those allegedly involved.
Fresh protests were held in Sivaganga and Manamadurai on Monday (June 15), reiterating the demand for the arrest of the 16 police officers and justice for Akash.