Complaint filed against A Raja for derogatory remarks on CM Vijay

CHENNAI: A complaint has been lodged with the Superintendent of Police (SP) against senior DMK leader A Raja over his alleged derogatory remarks about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at a marriage function in Tiruvarur according to a Maalaimalar report.
The complaint was filed by Dr Raja Manikandan, a doctor at the Ammapalayam Government Hospital, alleging that Raja's speech was offensive and could disturb social harmony.
He urged the police to take appropriate legal action over the remarks.
Speaking at a wedding function attended by senior DMK leaders last month, A Raja referred to the office of the Chief Minister while recalling political anecdotes involving former Chief Ministers C Rajagopalachari (Rajaji) and CN Annadurai (Anna).
During his address, he remarked that the post, once held by leaders such as Rajaji and Anna, is now occupied by "low-grade" leaders, a statement widely interpreted as targeting CM Vijay.
The remarks sparked political debate, with supporters of the ruling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) strongly condemning the comments.
TVK leader Vijay became Chief Minister after the TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections and formed the government with the support of the Congress, VCK, Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League.
The complaint comes after continuous political exchanges between the ruling alliance and the DMK, which has stepped up its criticism of the new government after losing power in the 2026 Assembly elections.