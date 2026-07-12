'I am prepared to go to jail if alleged offshore wealth proved', says DMK leader Raja

Recalling decades of Tamil Nadu's political history, he also mounted a fierce defense of the Dravidian model of governance while launching a scathing attack on contemporary political opponents and media narratives.

"I challenge anyone to find even a single dollar hidden abroad in my family's name. If anyone can prove these fabricated charges true, I am prepared to go to jail immediately," Raja, the former telecom minister acquitted by a Delhi court in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case, said.

Addressing a public gathering on Saturday night, Raja invoked the legacies of Dravidian stalwarts EVK Ramasamy Periyar, C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi.