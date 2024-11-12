Commissioner of Railway Safety to conduct a two-day inspection at new Pamban bridge

CHENNAI: Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru AM Chowdhary will conduct a statutory inspection in Pamban-Mandapam sections for two days from tomorrow.

On Wednesday, he will conduct a Statutory Inspection of the New Pamban Bridge (Re-construction of Bridge No.346) including the new Broad Gauge Track (Single Line) between Mandapam and Pamban Halt stations.

The CRS will also review the functioning, locking and centering arrangements of the Vertical Lift girder span on the New Pamban Bridge on November 14.

On Thursday, he will conduct a High-Speed Trial Run using a Special Train Formation between Pamban and Mandapam Railway Stations of Madurai Division of Southern Railway between 0800 hrs and 1500 hrs.

All users of Railway lines between Pamban and Mandapam Railway stations are hereby cautioned not to approach the railway lines during the period of High-Speed Trial Run, a railway release today said.