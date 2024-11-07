90kmph trial run held on Pamban railway sea bridge; to be opened after CRS gives nod in November

CHENNAI: The new Pamban railway sea bridge saw a trial run at 90kmph speed on Thursday. A freight train with three coaches attached to an engine sped along India’s first vertical lift sea bridge connecting Mandapam and Pamban railway stations during the speed trial.

The 2.08-km-long vertical lift sea bridge has been constructed across the Palk Strait at an estimated cost of Rs 550 crore. Southern Railway has been carrying out several trial runs on the bridge and has also been testing the centre lift span. The 72.5-meter-long, 16-meter-wide, 550-tonne centre lift span has been set up to facilitate the passage of ships.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) AM Chaudhary will visit Mandapam by a special train from Bengaluru on November 13 to inspect the new bridge. After he issues clearance, the date of inauguration of the bridge is expected to be officially confirmed.

Train services between Mandapam in the mainland and Rameswaram island were suspended on December 23, 2022 after the existing rail bridge, which was built in 1913, was declared non-operational from a safety point of view.

At present, all trains terminate at Mandapam and people use road routes to reach Rameswaram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new bridge, parallel to the old one, in November 2019 and the work was started in February 2020 by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). It was supposed to be completed by December 2021, however, the deadline was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)