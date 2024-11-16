Comments against Telugus: Chennai cops hunt for Kasthuri in Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: Is absconding actor Kasthuri hiding in Andhra Pradesh, ironically a Telugu-speaking State, after being on the run from Tamil Nadu police over her derogatory comments against Telugu community?

The Chennai city police believe so, and have sent a special team to nab the actor who remained on the run after cases were booked against her.

Also Read: Kasthuri’s comments akin to hate speech, apology ploy to escape: Madras HC

According to a Thanthi TV report, the actor has managed to evade the police with the help of a film producer. After receiving a tip-off that Kasthuri is hiding in Andhra Pradesh, the Chennai police have intensified the search in the neighbouring State.

Kasthuri, who had campaigned for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, made derogatory comments against the Telugu community at a recent demonstration held in Chennai. The demonstration was organised to protest the alleged atrocities meted out against the Brahmin community, an issue about which Kasthuri has been a vocal commentator on social media.

Also Read: Comments against Telugu community: Actor Kasthuri's bail plea rejected by Madras HC

After her remarks triggered outrage among the Telugu community and others, she issued an apology. However, not satisfied by this, several complaints have been lodged against her at police stations across Tamil Nadu, including Egmore in Chennai. The city police formed a special team to track and nab her based on this complaint.

Also Read: Actor Kasthuri's statement on Telugu community is unwarranted, says Madurai bench of MHC

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on November 15 rejected her anticipatory bail petition, noting that Kasthuri’s remarks were hovering close to being hate speech against a community. The court, too, was not satisfied by the apology that she issued, noting that such apologies are usually tendered only as a ploy to escape from the repercussions of derogatory speech.