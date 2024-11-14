Comments against Telugu community: Actor Kasthuri's bail plea rejected by Madras HC

Begin typing your search...

    Kasthuri approached the Madurai bench seeking anticipatory bail after a case was registered by the Thirunagar police in Madurai based on the complaint filed by a member of the Naidu Mahajana Sangam’s state executive committee in Madurai, who objected to the remarks.

    14 Nov 2024
    Comments against Telugu community: Actor Kasthuris bail plea rejected by Madras HC
    (L-R) Madurai bench of MHC; actor Kasthuri

    CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea moved by actor Kasthuri after several cases were booked against her over the derogatory remarks she made about the Telugu-speaking community at a public meeting in Chennai.

    Kasthuri approached the Madurai bench seeking anticipatory bail after a case was registered by the Thirunagar police in Madurai based on the complaint filed by a member of the Naidu Mahajana Sangam’s state executive committee in Madurai, who objected to the remarks.

    Over the days, complaints were lodged in multiple cities, including Chennai, and cases were registered. Although the actor later retracted her statements and issued an apology, the legal proceedings continued.

    Following the issuance of a police summons, Kasthuri went missing, prompting the Tamil Nadu police to launch a search.

    It is in this backdrop that the Madurai bench has rejected her plea for anticipatory bail.

