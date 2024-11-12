Actor Kasthuri's statement on Telugu community is unwarranted, says Madurai bench of MHC

CHENNAI:The statement of actor Kasthuri regarding Telugu community women is unwarranted said the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court and reserved the final order in the anticipatory bail petition moved by the actor in a defamation case.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that it is wrong to say that Telugu community people are outsiders, they have been residing here since the Madras Presidency and the actor who claims herself as a political commentator should not have made such remarks. After hearing the arguments the judge posted the matter to November 14 for pronouncing orders. Actor Kasthuri moved the anticipatory bail as a case has been filed against her in Madurai.

Senior counsel AK Sriram appeared for the actor and submitted that despite his client tendered apology for her remarks a case was registered with political intention.

The State objected to the advance bail petition and submitted that she made the remarks with a malafide intention and that it would attract the offence under section 196 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Tamil Nadu is having cordial relationship with the Telgu-speaking neighbouring States Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and if such kinds of acts are allowed it would disrupt the social harmony between Tamil and Telugu communities, said the government advocate.

After the submissions, the judge raised a question of whether custody was needed for the interrogation and reserved the final order.

On November 3 Kasthuri participated in a demonstration where she alleged that the Brahmin community in the State is facing oppression. During the demonstration, she allegedly made a defamatory statement against Telugu community women. Her statement invited widespread backlash and she was booked under sections 192 and 196 (1) of BNS based on a complaint filed by Naidu Sangam in Madurai.