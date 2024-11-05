Actor Kasthuri booked for controversial remarks against Telugu community

CHENNAI: Actor Kasthuri, whose alleged comments against Telugu community during a protest in the city kicked off a row, has been booked under four sections by the Chennai city police.

Her comments, which referenced the historical origins of various communities, sparked widespread criticism.

Reportedly questioning community classifications, she said, "Three hundred years ago, Telugu-speaking individuals who served the palace were accepted as Tamil. But who can say that Brahmins who came long ago are not Tamil."

The statement instantly drew backlash from multiple groups, many of them demanding legal action against the actor.

After defending herself in the initial days, Kasthuri issued a public apology. "It was not my intention to offend the Telugu community. If my words have unintentionally hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise. I retract all statements made regarding the Telugu community," she said.

However, after receiving several complaints, the Chennai city police registered a case under four sections, including the serious charge of inciting unrest.