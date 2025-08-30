Coimbatore to get a break from congestion with new multi-level parking facility project in key areas

CHENNAI: In an effort to address urban congestion, the Coimbatore Corporation Council approved resolutions to develop multi-level parking facilities at three key locations.

According to a report in The Hindu, during its Friday meeting that took place under the leadership of Mayor K Ranganayaki, the council picked three important locations including Crosscut Road, Raja Street and Race Course to implement the project.

Corporation officials noted that the projects aims to alleviate traffic and meet the increasing parking needs in the three densely populated zones.

The Council has given its nod to the issuance of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the facilities, which will be developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) basis. Following the RFP process, the proposals will be forwarded to the Directorate of Municipal Administration for final approval, said a senior official.

The facility that is to come up at Race Course, will be situated opposite the K G Theatre, and is expected to hold 95 two-wheelers and 84 cars at an estimated cost of Rs 9.5 crores. Similarly, the existing parking lot on Crosscut Road in Gandhipuram, will also be expanded the same capacity at a budget of Rs 9.5 crores. At Raja Street, where the current parking accommodates just 15 two-wheelers and 40 cars, the new multi-level facility is expected to hold 50 two-wheelers and 100 cars, which would also be constructed at a cost of Rs 9.5 crores.

There was chaos before the meeting began as there was a demonstration outside the council hall led by suspended AIADMK floor leader R Prabhakaran and councillor D Ramesh. The two protested against the transportation of waste from Tirupur to Coimbatore for further processing. They also alleged lack of transparency in the spending of crores of rupees at the Vellalore dump yard.

Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran denied the claims and noted that there is no proposal to bring Tirupur's waste to Vellalore and clarifying that only waste from adjacent panchayats might be processed in the yard after commissioning a waste-to-energy plant.