Coimbatore exports hit as Iran tensions disrupt shipping routes

CHENNAI: Exports of textiles, garments and wet grinders from Coimbatore are facing delays after the escalating conflict in West Asia disrupted cargo movement through key sea routes in the Red Sea region, said a Maalaimalar report.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has forced cargo vessels to take a longer route around Africa through the Cape of Good Hope. According to the Southern India Mills’ Association, this diversion is causing shipment delays of 20–25 days, disrupting trade schedules and raising transport costs.
Exporters warn that delays could lead to cancelled orders, forced discounts and higher logistics costs. A shortage of raw materials may also push up the price of synthetic yarn used in textiles. Garment exports worth about USD 2 billion annually to the United Arab Emirates and nearly USD 1 billion to other Gulf nations are at risk, while orders for wet grinders from overseas buyers have reportedly been halted, with some consignments already stuck at Jebel Ali Port.