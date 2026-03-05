Coimbatore exports hit as Iran tensions disrupt shipping routes

Exporters warn that delays could lead to cancelled orders, forced discounts and higher logistics costs. A shortage of raw materials may also push up the price of synthetic yarn used in textiles. Garment exports worth about USD 2 billion annually to the United Arab Emirates and nearly USD 1 billion to other Gulf nations are at risk, while orders for wet grinders from overseas buyers have reportedly been halted, with some consignments already stuck at Jebel Ali Port.