Rs 100 crore Pollachi coir exports hit in a week due to West Asia war

Industry representatives say India produces about 11 lakh metric tonnes of coir fibre and 20 lakh metric tonnes of coir pith annually, exporting them to nearly 125 countries. Exporters estimate that around Rs 100 crore worth of shipments have been affected within a week and warn that losses could reach Rs 1,000 crore if the disruption continues for two months. They have urged the Central government and the Coir Board of India to explore domestic market opportunities and new export destinations such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and Australia.