Tamil Nadu: Textile exporters on edge as war threatens global supply chains

KM Subramanian, President of the Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA), said exporters are closely monitoring the situation.

“So far, there have been no major disruptions. Exports to Gulf nations account for only around five per cent. However, Dubai remains a critical global transit hub,” he said.

Subramanian pointed out that consignments bound for European countries and the United States are largely routed through Dubai. “If shipments fail to reach buyers on time, not only current orders but also future seasonal contracts could be jeopardised. Exporters are yet to decide on alternative routes to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain,” he added.

For now, the industry is in a cautious “wait-and-watch” mode, hoping that geopolitical tensions will ease in the coming days.