Tamil Nadu: Textile exporters on edge as war threatens global supply chains

COIMBATORE: Textile exporters from Tirupur are bracing for tougher days ahead as escalating tension due to the war in the Gulf region threatens to disrupt supply chains.
KM Subramanian, President of the Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA), said exporters are closely monitoring the situation.
“So far, there have been no major disruptions. Exports to Gulf nations account for only around five per cent. However, Dubai remains a critical global transit hub,” he said.
Subramanian pointed out that consignments bound for European countries and the United States are largely routed through Dubai. “If shipments fail to reach buyers on time, not only current orders but also future seasonal contracts could be jeopardised. Exporters are yet to decide on alternative routes to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain,” he added.
For now, the industry is in a cautious “wait-and-watch” mode, hoping that geopolitical tensions will ease in the coming days.
K Selvaraju, secretary of the South India Mills’ Association (SIMA), said the conflict comes at a sensitive time for India’s textile sector.
“India exports textiles worth nearly $37 billion annually. Recent tariff reductions by the U.S. have provided temporary relief. However, the outbreak of war has created fresh uncertainty,” he said.
He cautioned that any spike in crude oil prices would raise polyester costs, thereby increasing production expenses for textile manufacturers. Additionally, disruptions in maritime transport could lead to container shortages, further compounding export delays.
Adding to the industry’s anxiety, flights from Coimbatore International Airport to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi have been suspended since February 28 due to the ongoing war. With the region’s economy heavily dependent on textile exports, exporters fear that continued instability in key transit hubs could disrupt global supply chains.