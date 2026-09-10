CM Vijay's new Secretariat complex plan breaches undertaking before HC, says DMK MP

What did P Wilson say about the Foreshore Estate land?

Wilson said the Tamil Nadu Housing Board had earlier evicted government servants from flats at Foreshore Estate after assuring the Madras High Court that multi-storey residential apartments would be constructed and the employees would be rehoused there after completion. "The High Court had also been promised a share of the allotment for its staff after construction," he added.

Wilson questioned whether the site was being chosen simply because it was near Chief Minister Vijay’s residence.