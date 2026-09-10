CM Vijay's new Secretariat complex plan breaches undertaking before HC, says DMK MP

CHENNAI: DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member P Wilson has questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s proposed Secretariat complex at Foreshore Estate, Pattinapakkam, raising concerns over the project’s impact on fishermen and the area’s infrastructure.
In a post on X, Wilson questioned whether the government’s decision to construct the complex amounted to a breach of an undertaking given before the Madras High Court.
Wilson said the Tamil Nadu Housing Board had earlier evicted government servants from flats at Foreshore Estate after assuring the Madras High Court that multi-storey residential apartments would be constructed and the employees would be rehoused there after completion. "The High Court had also been promised a share of the allotment for its staff after construction," he added.
Wilson questioned whether the site was being chosen simply because it was near Chief Minister Vijay’s residence.
Wilson said the designated site falls within the CRZ-II zone and the FSI could be less than 1.97. "Whether a large-scale project costs Rs 1,200 crore and covering 20 lakh sq ft could be accommodated on narrow roads, potentially causing traffic problems and encroaching on fishermen’s territory," Wilson questioned.
According to GO, the new Secretariat complex will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore in 25.55 acre plot mainly owned by Tamil Nadu Housing Board.
This proposal has drawn strong opposition from fishermen and environmental activists, who have raised concerns over the project's impact on coastal livelihoods, and public access to the beach.