Problem on 'Loop': Why always us, asks fishing community of Pattinapakkam as Tamil Nadu announces new Secretariat

He noted that fishermen living in Nochikuppam, Dummingkuppam and Pattinapakkam are small-scale fishermen who depend heavily on the nearby seashore. "They are not like the fishermen of Kasimedu. They depend on this beach for their livelihood. Without free access to the seashore, their livelihood will be severely affected," he said.

Neithal Makkal Katchi leader K Bharathi said, "We will never leave our land. The land and the seashore are our birthright."

Recalling past struggles, he said that in 1985, then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran had attempted to relocate the fishermen and seize their boats and fishing nets overnight. "Our predecessors protested on the beachfront for over a month. The then government had ordered police firing, which killed seven, but we withstood," he said.