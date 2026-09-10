Problem on 'Loop': Why always us, asks fishing community of Pattinapakkam as Tamil Nadu announces new Secretariat

CHENNAI: After resisting multiple attempts to relocate and enduring the struggle to retain shops on Marina Loop Road, the fishing community is under new stress as the State government has proposed a new Secretariat complex at Pattinapakkam. The proposal has drawn strong opposition from fishermen and environmental activists, who have raised concerns over the project's potential impact on coastal livelihoods, public access to the beach and the area's vulnerability to climate change.
According to the GO, the new Secretariat complex will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore on a 25.55-acre plot mainly owned by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. Pointing out that the location is unsuitable for an important structure meant for the State administration, several political leaders and environmental activists have opposed the proposal.
Environmental activist Nityanand Jayaraman told DT Next that the selected location is vulnerable to changing weather patterns and the impact of climate change. "Sea levels are expected to rise in the future, and the more important issue is that this project will definitely affect fishing activities along the seashore," he said.
He noted that fishermen living in Nochikuppam, Dummingkuppam and Pattinapakkam are small-scale fishermen who depend heavily on the nearby seashore. "They are not like the fishermen of Kasimedu. They depend on this beach for their livelihood. Without free access to the seashore, their livelihood will be severely affected," he said.
Neithal Makkal Katchi leader K Bharathi said, "We will never leave our land. The land and the seashore are our birthright."
Recalling past struggles, he said that in 1985, then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran had attempted to relocate the fishermen and seize their boats and fishing nets overnight. "Our predecessors protested on the beachfront for over a month. The then government had ordered police firing, which killed seven, but we withstood," he said.
Bharathi said fishermen had continued to resist relocation attempts over the years. He recalled that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had proposed in 2003 to build an integrated embassy complex for Singapore, Malaysia and other countries, along with a Secretariat, but the project was eventually withdrawn following fishermen protests.
He also recalled that former DMK Union Minister TR Baalu had proposed an elevated road connecting Chennai Kamarajar Port with the outer city. "We fought against that project too, and it was eventually dropped. Later, the Maduravoyal - Kamarajar Port elevated corridor project was taken up," he said.
"Our fishing villages have existed here for thousands of years. Even the British rulers tried to take our land, but we stood our ground. Now, if Vijay has come with a proposal based on his astrologer's advice, we are ready to face it," Bharathi said.
Fish vendor Kanniyammal questioned why fishermen were repeatedly being asked to relocate. "Why always us? Why does every government want to relocate us?" she asked.
She said the Blue Flag Beach beautification project had already affected their livelihood. "Some VIPs travelled on Loop Road in their cars and complained about the smell of fish. Following this, the government shut down our shops and shifted us to the new fish market," she said.
"Now, if the new Secretariat comes up, the police may try to evict us, citing security concerns. I am not here to beg anyone. I am here to work hard and live with self-respect. If you want healthy, tasty and good fish curry on your dining table, I have to be here with the smell of fish," she said.