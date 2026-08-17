CM Vijay's 100-days in office marks historic milestone: Speaker JCD Prabhakar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's 100 days in office marks a major milestone in Tamil Nadu's history, ushering in a change to transparent and corruption-free governance, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said on Monday.
Lauding the chief minister for his numerous initiatives on the social welfare front, women's safety, skill development for youth, and attempts to create employment opportunities in the state, the Speaker told the Assembly that Vijay has proved that the present (TVK) regime is people's government.
"The first 100 days in office marks a new change in Tamil Nadu's history, with the CM taking several appreciable initiatives on women's safety, social welfare schemes, providing 200 units free power, waiving of cooperative farm loans, announcing to construct quality homes for the poor, skill development schemes, proving that this is a government for the people," Prabhakar said.
"The milestone lays a strong foundation for the future dreams of Tamil Nadu to facilitate a transparent and corrupt-free governance, and transform the state into a prosperous and strong Tamil Nadu," the Speaker said.