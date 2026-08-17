CM Vijay's 100-days in office marks historic milestone: Speaker JCD Prabhakar

"The first 100 days in office marks a new change in Tamil Nadu's history, with the CM taking several appreciable initiatives on women's safety, social welfare schemes, providing 200 units free power, waiving of cooperative farm loans, announcing to construct quality homes for the poor, skill development schemes, proving that this is a government for the people," Prabhakar said.

"The milestone lays a strong foundation for the future dreams of Tamil Nadu to facilitate a transparent and corrupt-free governance, and transform the state into a prosperous and strong Tamil Nadu," the Speaker said.