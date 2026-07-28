Vaiko flags Centre's reply on Cauvery as a signal for Mekedatu dam

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday (July 28) alleged that the Union government's reply in the Rajya Sabha to a question raised by PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss could pave the way for Karnataka to secure approval for the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery.
In a statement, Vaiko referred to the reply given by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary, which stated that the Supreme Court's February 16, 2018 judgment on the Cauvery dispute does not mandate Karnataka to obtain the consent of Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Puducherry before constructing any structure across the river.
The Union Minister had also stated that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award permits each basin State to regulate the use of water within its territorial limits, utilise it for drinking water and other requirements, and implement projects, subject to the tribunal's directions.
Describing the reply as a "signal" to facilitate the Mekedatu project, Vaiko contended that the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict had unequivocally upheld the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.
Quoting Clause XVIII of the tribunal's directions, which was reproduced and endorsed by the apex court, Vaiko said the order empowers every State to regulate and utilise water within its boundaries only in a manner that is not inconsistent with the tribunal's award.
He also cited the tribunal's direction that the upper riparian State "shall not take any action so as to affect the scheduled deliveries of water to the lower riparian States", arguing that Karnataka cannot undertake any project, including the proposed Mekedatu dam, that would impede the flow of Cauvery water allocated to Tamil Nadu.
According to Vaiko, the central principle of both the tribunal's award and the Supreme Court's judgment is that Karnataka's actions should not affect the water-sharing arrangement or the scheduled releases due to Tamil Nadu.
Alleging that the BJP-led Union government was attempting to dilute the tribunal's award and the Supreme Court's judgment to enable the Mekedatu project, Vaiko condemned what he termed a "deceptive attempt" to grant approval for the dam.
He urged the Tamil Nadu government to remain vigilant and asserted that there should be no direct negotiations with Karnataka on the Mekedatu project.
He also called upon the State government to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights as the lower riparian State and prevent any attempt, with the support of the Union government, to deprive it of its legitimate share of Cauvery waters.