Vaiko flags Centre's reply on Cauvery as a signal for Mekedatu dam

In a statement, Vaiko referred to the reply given by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary, which stated that the Supreme Court's February 16, 2018 judgment on the Cauvery dispute does not mandate Karnataka to obtain the consent of Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Puducherry before constructing any structure across the river.

The Union Minister had also stated that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award permits each basin State to regulate the use of water within its territorial limits, utilise it for drinking water and other requirements, and implement projects, subject to the tribunal's directions.

Describing the reply as a "signal" to facilitate the Mekedatu project, Vaiko contended that the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict had unequivocally upheld the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.