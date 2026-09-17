CM Vijay to launch expansion of Breakfast Scheme on Sept 22

The government has allocated Rs 217.63 crore for the expansion of the scheme.

The scheme will be extended to 447 schools in Chennai, where the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation will oversee its implementation.

In the remaining districts, the implementation of the scheme will be monitored by the respective District Collectors.

The order also stated that the existing menu, operational guidelines and monitoring mechanism of the scheme would continue without any changes.

The scheme, originally introduced by the previous DMK government in 2022, currently serves upma, kichadi or pongal on weekdays, with rava kesari or semiya kesari added to the menu on Fridays. Locally available millets feature on the menu at least twice a week. The government spends upwards of Rs 12.71 per child on each breakfast.