Tamil Nadu: Activists, teachers call to extend breakfast, lunch schemes to all students

The State government has postponed the launch of the expanded breakfast scheme from September 17 to September 22. According to the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department, the scheme will be inaugurated in Chennai and simultaneously rolled out across the state.

While the expansion has been welcomed, educationists and teachers say the government should not stop with middle-school students. They have called for the breakfast programme to cover Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 and for the noon-meal scheme to be extended to Classes 11 and 12.