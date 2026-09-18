Tamil Nadu: Activists, teachers call to extend breakfast, lunch schemes to all students

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu government set to expand the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to Classes 6 to 8, demands are growing to extend the programme to Classes 9 to 12. Meanwhile, the noon-meal scheme is also sought to be expanded to Classes 11 and 12 in government and government-aided schools.
The State government has postponed the launch of the expanded breakfast scheme from September 17 to September 22. According to the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department, the scheme will be inaugurated in Chennai and simultaneously rolled out across the state.
While the expansion has been welcomed, educationists and teachers say the government should not stop with middle-school students. They have called for the breakfast programme to cover Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 and for the noon-meal scheme to be extended to Classes 11 and 12.
Stakeholders also point out that the TVK government must begin by extending the existing breakfast and noon meal schemes to all school students instead of contemplating providing chicken biryani to students.
"Children do not stop needing a nutritious breakfast when they enter higher classes. Nutritional and educational needs of adolescents are equally important. The schemes should cover students up to Class 12 so that no child is left out simply because of the class they study in," said an educationist.
Teachers also pointed out that students in Classes 11 and 12 often spend long hours in school and attend additional academic activities. "A student preparing for board exams needs adequate nutrition and concentration. Providing breakfast and lunch can help students remain attentive during lessons and reduce the burden on families," a teacher said.
Speaking on its importance, a child psychologist added, "Breakfast is particularly important for children and adolescents as it provides energy after the overnight fasting period and can support concentration, classroom participation and overall well-being." Therefore, advocates of universal school nutrition argue that access should be based on the needs of growing children rather than their class level.