CM Vijay tells district admin to strengthen monsoon readiness

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat, Vijay directed officials to identify areas vulnerable to seawater ingress, coastal erosion and flooding and keep details of vulnerable villages and residents ready for evacuation. He also asked authorities to ensure that weather and sea warnings reach fishermen on time and that cyclone shelters and multi-purpose evacuation centres are kept ready.

Schools and community halls should be prepared for use as relief camps when required, with drinking water, food, electricity, sanitation and medical facilities. Emergency response teams should remain equipped with boats, life jackets, ropes, generators and water pumps for rescue operations.

Vijay also directed officials to ensure that SMS and other warning systems reach the public and that satellite phones and emergency communication equipment remain functional. He ordered officials to protect paddy stocks stored in godowns from rainwater and use drones to inspect roads, storm water drains and bridges for maintenance.