CM Vijay tells district admin to strengthen monsoon readiness

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday ordered district administrations to strengthen preparedness in coastal and delta areas ahead of the northeast monsoon and intensify measures to contain dengue, focusing on vulnerable areas, emergency response and treatment.
Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat, Vijay directed officials to identify areas vulnerable to seawater ingress, coastal erosion and flooding and keep details of vulnerable villages and residents ready for evacuation. He also asked authorities to ensure that weather and sea warnings reach fishermen on time and that cyclone shelters and multi-purpose evacuation centres are kept ready.
Schools and community halls should be prepared for use as relief camps when required, with drinking water, food, electricity, sanitation and medical facilities. Emergency response teams should remain equipped with boats, life jackets, ropes, generators and water pumps for rescue operations.
Vijay also directed officials to ensure that SMS and other warning systems reach the public and that satellite phones and emergency communication equipment remain functional. He ordered officials to protect paddy stocks stored in godowns from rainwater and use drones to inspect roads, storm water drains and bridges for maintenance.
At the meeting, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K A Sengottaiyan submitted to Vijay the preliminary report of the Expert Advisory Committee on Disaster Management on El Nino. On dengue, the government said the situation was being reviewed continuously, with district-wise monitoring of dengue and fever cases, areas witnessing an increase in cases, mosquito-breeding sites and the availability of fogging equipment.
The Chief Minister also directed Dengue Breeding Check (DBC) workers to conduct door-to-door inspections, identify and eliminate Aedes mosquito breeding sites, undertake larval control and intensify awareness and surveillance in high-risk areas. He also ordered government hospitals and primary health centres to remain prepared for early diagnosis, laboratory testing, clinical assessment, identification of warning signs, timely referral, fluid management, treatment of severe dengue cases and continuous medical monitoring.
Several ministers, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and senior officials attended. Health Minister GK Arunraj and collectors of 14 districts also joined via videoconference.