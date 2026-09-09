CM Vijay takes stock of monsoon preparedness, directs multi-department action

To streamline relief operations across all Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones, senior IAS officers have been deployed under the leadership of ministers. Ministerial teams and senior officials have been instructed to conduct field inspections at least twice a week in flood-prone areas and ongoing project sites to address operational gaps immediately.

A joint framework has been established involving the GCC, CMWSSB, police, fire services, health, fisheries, TNPDCL, and CMRL to expedite the works. The departments concerned have been directed to clear water hyacinth from waterbodies, desilt canals, and expedite pending road, drinking water, and sewage pipeline repairs to prevent urban flooding. TNPDCL has been specifically ordered to replace snapping-hazard power cables and reinforce weak electricity poles to eliminate electrocution risks during heavy rains.