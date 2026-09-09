CM Vijay takes stock of monsoon preparedness, directs multi-department action

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to evaluate monsoon preparedness works across Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai districts on Tuesday.
To streamline relief operations across all Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones, senior IAS officers have been deployed under the leadership of ministers. Ministerial teams and senior officials have been instructed to conduct field inspections at least twice a week in flood-prone areas and ongoing project sites to address operational gaps immediately.
A joint framework has been established involving the GCC, CMWSSB, police, fire services, health, fisheries, TNPDCL, and CMRL to expedite the works. The departments concerned have been directed to clear water hyacinth from waterbodies, desilt canals, and expedite pending road, drinking water, and sewage pipeline repairs to prevent urban flooding. TNPDCL has been specifically ordered to replace snapping-hazard power cables and reinforce weak electricity poles to eliminate electrocution risks during heavy rains.
Emergency equipment, including high-capacity dewatering pumps, chainsaws, heavy machinery, and rescue boats, is being pre-positioned in vulnerable zones for immediate deployment. Also, schools and community halls are being readied as relief centres, backed by community kitchens equipped to provide hot meals and safe drinking water.
The meeting was attended by ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj, and KA Sengottaiyan, along with Chief Secretary M Saikumar, State police chief Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and department secretaries, while district Collectors joined the proceedings via video conference.