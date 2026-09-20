CM Vijay to review Northeast Monsoon preparedness on Monday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will hold a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday to assess the State’s preparedness for the approaching Northeast Monsoon, with district-wise preventive measures and arrangements in flood-prone areas expected to be discussed.
The meeting, scheduled for around noon, will review the measures to be undertaken ahead of the onset of the monsoon and the preparedness of districts to deal with heavy rainfall and possible flooding.
According to the officials, the discussions will focus on the measures required across districts, including preventive works in areas vulnerable to flooding and inundation. The Chief Minister is also expected to review the steps being taken to address potential flood risks and ensure timely intervention in vulnerable locations.
Collectors and officials from the Delta districts will participate in the meeting through video conference.
The review comes as Tamil Nadu prepares for the Northeast Monsoon, which is crucial to the State’s annual rainfall. District administrations are expected to strengthen preparedness and ensure that necessary preventive measures are completed ahead of the monsoon.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to assess the preparedness of various departments and district administrations and identify areas requiring immediate attention.