Vetri Veedu scheme: Govt sanctions Rs 3,500 cr to build 70,000 houses

According to a Government Order issued by Rural Development Secretary Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, the scheme aims to provide concrete houses to poor families living in huts across rural Tamil Nadu.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive Rs 5 lakh each to construct houses measuring 360 to 500 sq ft, with a kitchen and reinforced cement concrete (RCC) roofing. The beneficiaries will have to undertake the construction themselves.

The assistance will be disbursed directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts in four instalments based on the completion of the foundation, window-level construction, roofing and the entire building. Those with insufficient land can construct houses with ground and first floors. A separate assistance of Rs 12,000 will be provided for toilet construction to beneficiaries without toilet facilities.