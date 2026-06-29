MRV's exit liberates party in Karur, claim jubilant EPS supporters

Kamalakannan also said the people of Karur would teach Vijayabhaskar "a fitting lesson" if he contests the bypoll as a TVK candidate. "AIADMK cadres will work dedicatedly against him, and the AIADMK candidate will certainly win the bypoll," he added.

Vijayabhaskar, who won the Karur Assembly seat on an AIADMK ticket in the recently concluded Assembly elections, had aligned with former minister SP Velumani's camp and supported the TVK government in the confidence motion, a move seen as against the interests of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Following the episode, Palaniswami removed him from the district secretary's post and appointed loyalist Kamalakannan in his place.