CM Vijay, actor Ajith Kumar share warm embrace at Silverstone, fans delighted

Under the grey skies of Northamtonshire in UK, two men who have spent three decades at the centre of Tamil cinema's most passionate fan rivarly walked towards each other on the tarmac.

One wore a crisp brown jacket and the other a fireproof racing suit. This was a blockbuster moment involving two men hailed as 'Thalapathy' and 'Thala' by their fans.

Within seconds, the 'Thalapathy,' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay broke into a lighthearted jog, spreading his arms wide to pull actor-racer Ajith Kumar into a warm, lingering hug. And the video of their warm embrace went viral, gladdening the hearts of their fans, often known for sparring online.

For about three decades, their names - Thalapathy (Commander) and Thala (boss)- were uttered in Tamil Nadu with the same fierce division once reserved for the legendary MGR and Sivaji Ganesan, or Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.