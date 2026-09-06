Ajith’s Gladiators trailer gets special fan premiere

The trailer premiered on the big screen at 6.40 pm, with special screenings held across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The 3.40-minute trailer begins with Ajith speaking about the vast horizons of motorsport and describing endurance racing as one of its most challenging forms.

Shalini Ajith Kumar, who appears on screen for the first time in nearly 20 years for the documentary, says, “Everyone knows Ajith as an actor, but those who are close to him know that he is someone who chases his dreams and follows his passion. He didn’t return to racing just to win a trophy. He came back for those few seconds of that ‘nothing is impossible’ moment."

The trailer concludes with Ajith saying, “I love this sport,” before raising the Indian flag in front of the crowd. The actor's racing journey is set to get a bigger spotlight with Gladiators, which focuses on his passion for motorsport.