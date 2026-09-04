Actor-racer Ajith thanks TN CM Vijay, says motor sports city 'giant leap' for motorsports in India

While unveiling plans to establish a new Assembly-cum-Secretariat integrated complex for Rs 1,200 crore in Chennai, Chief Minister Vijay informed the Assembly on Thursday that the state government would set up Tamil Nadu Olympic City, and Motor Sports City, in Chennai.

The various initiatives being taken by the state government to attract the youth of Tamil Nadu towards the sports sector, identify their talents and create opportunities to develop them properly are highly commendable, Kumar said in a statement.

"In particular, I am very happy to hear that a dedicated Motor Sports City is to be established in Tamil Nadu. As someone who is currently involved in motorsports, I would like to rephrase the famous words of astronaut Neil Armstrong thus: "one small step by the Tamil Nadu Government, one giant leap for Indian motorsports," he said, and wished Vijay's initiatives, including the Motor Sports City project, "a great success."