CM Stalin’s field inspection in Villupuram cancelled due to heavy rain forecast

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin’s two-day field inspection and official function scheduled to be held at Villupuram from November 28 was cancelled following heavy rain alert to the district by the MET department.

A revised media brief issued by the state government on Tuesday afternoon in the aftermath of CM’s review meeting with collectors of six delta districts forecast to receive very heavy rainfall said that owing to the heavy rainfall forecast issued to Villupuram by the met department , the government event and field inspection scheduled to be chaired by the Chief Minister there on November 28 and 29 stand cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister instructed the collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts to evacuate the people living in low-lying areas and vulnerable areas and move them to relief camps in advance.

The Chief Minister also advised the district administration to ensure that the NDMA and SDMA besides volunteers deployed in the districts to be ready to handle the heavy downpour forecast by the IMD.