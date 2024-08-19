CM Stalin urges Railway Minister to reconsider budget cuts impacting Tamil Nadu projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday wrote to the Union government expressing his concerns over significant reduction in funds allocated to the Southern Railway for the financial year 2024-25.

In his letter, Stalin highlighted that the allocation for new line projects has been drastically reduced from ₹976.1 crore in the Interim Budget to ₹301.3 crore in the Regular Budget, amounting to a reduction of ₹674.8 crore.

He also pointed out a decrease of ₹285.64 crore for doubling projects, from ₹2214.4 crore to ₹1928.8 crore.

“The drastic reduction in allocation of funds by Rs.674.8 crore for new line projects will severely affect the progress of many important ongoing projects in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, reduction in allocation of funds for doubling projects by Rs.285.64 crore will definitely slow down the much needed doubling projects in our State,” he stated in the letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He further mentioned that, “the railway works related to Kilambakkam bus terminus, EMU services and MRTS lines need to be expedited without any further delay,” and stressed that these vital projects should not be delayed further due to shortage of funds.