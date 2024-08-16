Rail passenger associations unhappy with allocation of railway funds for TN

CHENNAI: A day after the State political parties expressed dissatisfaction with the union government over the poor allocation of funds for Southern Railway projects, members of various rail passenger associations echoed similar views and demanded more funds for the TN-based rail projects.

“It is a well-known fact that the BJP-led government at the Centre ignores Tamil Nadu in all aspects. A State which is flourishing in all other ways is being ignored,” said Naina Masilamani, president of Arakkonam Rail Passengers Association.

“The fund allocation must be in consideration with the overall development of the country. The reduction in allocation would lead to less train connectivity as there would be a decrease in new lines and new projects. The ongoing projects would also be delayed due to this and they demanded more funds and new routes for Tamil Nadu,” said K Baskar, secretary of Tiruvallur Railway Passengers Association.

“The fund allocation of Rs 1,000 each for the five new railway lines is like insulting the State. It was better not to allocate the amount. The State is continuously neglected,” said V Santhanam, president, Chromepet Rail Users Forum. “The 40 MPs representing the State must raise the issue in the Parliament,” he opined.

It may be noted that in the pink book published by the Railway Board, Rs 1,000 each is allocated for 5 new projects in State including Tindivanam-Gingee-Tiruvannamalai, Erode-Palani, Athipattu-Puttur, Chennai-Cuddalore via Mahabalipuram and Sriperumbudur-Guduvanchery.