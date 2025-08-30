CM Stalin leaves for week-long Germany, UK tour to attract investments

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin left for a week-long tour of Germany and England on Saturday to attract business investments to the state.

Stalin departed from Chennai at 9.50 am on an Emirates Airlines passenger flight via Dubai and will first reach Germany.

On August 31, he is scheduled to participate in the Non-Resident Tamil Indians Association - Europe meet organized by the Tamil diaspora in Germany and attend the “Great Tamil Dream” event in Cologne, where he will invite investors to set up businesses in Tamil Nadu.

After completing his engagements in Germany on September 1, he will proceed to London.

Stalin is set to interact with entrepreneurs at the University of Cambridge on September 2 or 3.

On September 4, he will deliver a speech at the unveiling of a Periyar portrait at Oxford University and also participate in welfare programs organized by Tamil diaspora groups.

On September 6, he will attend events by Tamil organizations in London.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Chennai on September 8.

Two travel plans have been arranged for his return: either a direct British Airways flight from London at 12.40 p.m. on September 7 (arriving in Chennai at 3.30 am the next day), or via Emirates Airlines through Dubai, in which case he would arrive in Chennai at 8 am on September 8. Reports suggest the latter is more likely.

Earlier in the morning, Stalin left his residence and reached the VIP lounge at Gate No. 6 of Chennai airport around 8.25 am, where he was seen off by ministers, MPs, MLAs, party executives, officials, and the public.

Speaking to reporters before departure, Stalin said, “I am traveling to Germany and England to attract new business investments in Tamil Nadu and sign new agreements. I will return on September 8.”

He added that since the DMK government took office in 2021, the state had secured investments worth Rs 10,62,752 crore, with 922 MoUs signed, creating over 32 lakh jobs.

Stalin highlighted that his earlier foreign trips to the US, Spain, Japan, UAE, and Singapore had led to 36 MoUs, out of which 23 had been implemented with several companies starting production.

When asked about criticism from Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding his foreign trips, Stalin responded, “He thinks my trip will be like his trip. But all my trips have led to signed MoUs, and those agreements are being implemented.”

On alliance possibilities for the 2026 Assembly elections, Stalin remarked, “Whether new parties join the DMK alliance or not, new voters are turning to DMK.”



