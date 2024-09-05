CM Stalin signs MOUs for Rs 2000 crores with Trilliant, expands investment talks with Nike, Optum

CHENNAI: In the second week of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s 17-day business trip to the US to woo investments to Tamil Nadu, the state government on Thursday secured an investment commitment for Rs 2,000 crore, highest so far during the trip, besides reaching out to global footwear behemoth Nike to set up its design centre in Chennai.

Sharing the information on his ‘X’ page, Chief Minister Stalin, who is currently camping in Chicago, said, “Exciting developments in Chicago! Secured a Rs 2,000 crore MoU with Trilliant to establish a manufacturing unit as well as their Development & Global Support Centre in Tamil Nadu.Thanks to Trilliant for this valuable partnership!”

Informing the people back home through social media of his constructive dialogue with the industry captains in the US, Stalin said, “Had productive talks with Nike on expanding its footwear production and the potential for a product creation/design centre in Chennai.”

“Also engaged with Optum, which already employs 5,000 people in Tamil Nadu and plans to build the talent pipeline for the healthcare sector. Requested them to consider expanding their operations in Trichy and Madurai,” Stalin added. Apparently suggesting a positive build up ahead of more meetings with investors in the days to follow, Stalin said, “Momentum is strong!”

The state business delegation led by Stalin has already inked pacts worth over Rs 1,300 crore with major firms like Google, Nokia, Paypal, Infinix health care and semiconductor industries in sectors ranging from Artificial Intelligence to housing, health care, semiconductor and data centre.