Europe calling: CM Stalin to embark on tour to garner investments on Aug 30

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will embark on an official overseas tour on August 30 to attract foreign investments to Tamil Nadu, with scheduled visits to Germany and the United Kingdom.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will depart from Chennai at 9 am on August 30 and reach Germany the same evening. On August 31, he will meet functionaries of DMK's overseas units in Germany, followed by investment-related engagements.

From Germany, Stalin will travel to London on September 1. He is scheduled to deliver a special address at Cambridge University on September 2, meet leading business leaders on September 3, and participate in an event at Oxford University on September 4, organised by the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board.

During his London stay, he is expected to sign multiple investment agreements aimed at strengthening Tamil Nadu's industrial and economic growth.

The Chief Minister will return to Chennai on September 8.

The visit is part of the State government's ongoing efforts to realise its ambitious goal of making Tamil Nadu a USD 1-trillion economy. So far, Stalin's foreign missions have secured significant investments — including Rs 6,100 crore from Dubai and the UAE in 2022, Rs 1,342 crore from Singapore and Japan the same year, Rs 3,440 crore from Spain in early 2024, and Rs 7,616 crore from the United States later in 2024.